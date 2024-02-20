Notification

Reframing Narratives Around Care and Informal Work in Kenya, the UK and Zimbabwe: A synthesis of national research

05/02/2024

This research study across three countries – Kenya, UK, and Zimbabwe – was carried out to identify the dominant narratives that influence public perceptions of care and informal work. It enabled the researchers to develop and test new narratives that could be used to improve public attitudes towards care and informal work. Creating new stories about care and informal work is vital to securing adequate investment and support from communities, traditional leaders and governments.

10.21201/2024.000012

